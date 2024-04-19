Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $120.00

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.49), with a volume of 38147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.56).

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.37 million, a P/E ratio of -269.05 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 244.45.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

