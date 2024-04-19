EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Price Target Raised to $18.00

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.15. EZCORP has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.40.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.66 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EZCORP news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,458 shares in the company, valued at $813,192.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1,424.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,185 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1,960.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 751,114 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 503,710 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

