Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.