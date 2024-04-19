Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.10. 175,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

