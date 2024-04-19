Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,813,760 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

