Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.61. The stock had a trading volume of 516,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

