COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.42 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $203,704.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,005,041.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,351 shares of company stock worth $1,553,923. Corporate insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

