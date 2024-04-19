Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. 893,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,384,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

