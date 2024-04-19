Cambridge Trust Co. Has $328,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $115.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

