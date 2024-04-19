Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $621.12 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $35.46 or 0.00054951 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $621.12 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00034711 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013544 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
