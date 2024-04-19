Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.48 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.48 billion and approximately $568.31 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $481.29 or 0.00741603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,061.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00042486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00102543 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,693,497 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

