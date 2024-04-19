BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.14 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $64,328.62 or 0.99990608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $798.88 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00097419 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,160.05906414 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,026,948.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

