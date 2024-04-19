Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 17,615 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,615 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,670,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,522,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,078.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,593,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,084,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,958,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 351,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.25. 216,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,954. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

