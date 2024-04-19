Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Holdings Decreased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ball were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after acquiring an additional 874,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Ball Stock Up 0.8 %

BALL stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.87. 180,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,079. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

