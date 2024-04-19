Astar Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Astar has a total market cap of $594.61 million and $35.19 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,425,912,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,631,050,238 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

