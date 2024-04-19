Aragon Price Hits $8.13 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $8.13 or 0.00012652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $350.92 million and $6.06 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,179,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”



