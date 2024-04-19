84,430 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Bought by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 4.9% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. 53,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

