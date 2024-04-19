7,316 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in JFrog by 19.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 80,913 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in JFrog by 8.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. 283,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

