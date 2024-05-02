Intrust Bank NA Sells 136 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 67.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $158.36 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.95, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.