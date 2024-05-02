WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.