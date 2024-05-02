Certuity LLC Invests $269,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

