25,410 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 57.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

SASR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $910.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

