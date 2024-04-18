Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 733 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 133,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KHC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 805,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,041,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.