Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VBR stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $178.91. 55,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

