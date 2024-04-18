United Asset Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $248.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

