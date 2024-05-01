Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Globavend Trading Up 3.4 %

GVH stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20. Globavend has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Get Globavend alerts:

Globavend Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.