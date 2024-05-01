KeyCorp Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Overweight

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the company’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

