Kaltura (KLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Kaltura has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Kaltura

About Kaltura

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.