News (NWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 1.35. News has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.