LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.