ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $148.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $177.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

