Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Intel by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

