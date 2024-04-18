Capri’s (CPRI) “Mixed” Rating Reaffirmed at OTR Global

OTR Global reiterated their mixed rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at $2,297,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capri by 15.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Capri by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 236,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

