United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $263,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,189,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $212.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.68. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.