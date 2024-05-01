Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.
Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE AXTA opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Axalta Coating Systems
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Humana Leaves Shareholders in Limbo on 2025 EPS Guidance
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- IBM Sings the Blues on Mixed Pockets of Strength
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.