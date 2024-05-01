Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.70.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

