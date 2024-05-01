Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.38.

TIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price objective on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Toromont Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

TIH stock opened at C$126.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$100.81 and a 1-year high of C$135.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$119.09.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.13. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.3025012 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00. In related news, Director William John Harvey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.90, for a total transaction of C$37,770.00. Also, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.45, for a total value of C$240,255.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock worth $2,727,180 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Articles

