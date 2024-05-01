Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcus Biosciences last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcus Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCUS stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

