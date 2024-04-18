Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 547 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.71. 846,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,356. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

