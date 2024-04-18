TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 1.5 %

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2002 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.