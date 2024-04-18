Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

