Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,115,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,050,078. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

