Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.35

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CARR opened at GBX 136.25 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 152.03 ($1.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

