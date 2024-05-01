Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million.

Comstock Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Comstock stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 671,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Comstock has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Get Comstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Comstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.