ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Plans Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 11.4 %

PBSFY opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 3.24%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

