Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Market Perform

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCPH stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

