Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Axos Financial Trading Up 10.0 %

NYSE:AX traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. 411,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,951. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

