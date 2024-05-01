Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28 to $3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.350 EPS.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. 309,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $1,380,476.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,637 shares of company stock worth $3,751,673. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.89.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

