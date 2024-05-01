Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,006,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,015,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 67.73, a current ratio of 67.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. Bank of America lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

