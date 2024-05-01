Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CZNC opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $262.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. Analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also

