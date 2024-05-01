Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.93

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 62461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

VERV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

